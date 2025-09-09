India Repatriates 67 Pakistan Nationals, Seeks Safe Return of Indians

In a diplomatic gesture on Tuesday, India repatriated 67 Pakistani nationals via the Attari/Wagah border, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs. Among those released were 48 fishermen and 19 civilian prisoners who had served their sentences in India.

The Government of India, emphasizing its commitment to the welfare of its citizens abroad, called on Pakistan to hasten the release of all Indian prisoners, including fishermen, held in Islamabad's custody. This request follows the routine exchange of prisoner lists between the two countries under the 2008 Consular Access Agreement.

The Ministry stressed the need for ensuring the 'safety, security, and welfare' of these prisoners pending their release. India reported 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen believed to be Pakistani, while Pakistan reported 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen believed to be Indian, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic dialogue between the nations.