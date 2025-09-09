Left Menu

Turmoil in Nepal: Israeli Citizens Warned Amid Violent Protests

Israel's Foreign Ministry advises against travel to Nepal due to violent protests resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage. A curfew has been imposed, roads blocked, and the airport closed. Israeli nationals are urged to remain indoors and avoid demonstrations until the situation improves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:37 IST
Turmoil in Nepal: Israeli Citizens Warned Amid Violent Protests
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 9 (ANI/TPS): In a response to the escalating violence in Nepal, Israel's Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens against travelling to the country amidst ongoing civil unrest.

Mass protests in Kathmandu and other regions have spiraled into chaos, leading to numerous casualties and extensive property damage, including looting and arson.

The unrest has prompted authorities to impose a curfew and shut down major roads, while the Kathmandu airport stays closed indefinitely. Cautioning its citizens, the Foreign Ministry has suggested they avoid public gatherings, remain indoors, and temporarily halt any plans to visit Kathmandu until conditions stabilize.

Unrest has been triggered by nationwide dissent against a social media ban and accusations of government corruption, culminating in a dramatic assault on Kathmandu's parliament building. Protesters set it ablaze, forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. So far, violent exchanges with the Nepali Army have resulted in the deaths of at least 22 individuals and left 209 others injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

