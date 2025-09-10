Left Menu

Unveiling Pakistan's Surveillance Web: A Global Technology Nexus Exposed

Amnesty International's report reveals Pakistan's extensive use of mass surveillance and censorship, powered by international tech firms. The systems, including WMS 2.0 and LIMS, allow broad monitoring with little oversight, stifling dissent and leveraging foreign technology for state control.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amnesty International's latest report sheds light on a sprawling surveillance network in Pakistan, fueled by a ring of foreign technology companies. The report, titled 'Shadows of Control,' uncovers how Pakistan has been deploying sophisticated surveillance tools to monitor and censor digital communication comprehensively. This invasive system is built with assistance from firms based in China, Europe, North America, and the UAE.

The investigation, conducted in partnership with global media and human rights organizations over a year, reveals two critical systems in Pakistan: the Web Monitoring System (WMS 2.0) and the Lawful Intercept Management System (LIMS). These tools allow authorities to surveil the internet and censor content with little transparency. WMS 2.0, evolving from a 2018 version, blocks internet access regarded as 'unlawful' by Pakistan, now using technology from Chinese Geedge Networks and others.

The report highlights how foreign entities profit from contracts with Pakistan's government, failing to uphold international human rights standards. It calls for stricter global regulations on exporting surveillance technology and accountability from companies enabling such regimes, making a strong case against moral and legal breaches in Pakistan's ongoing digital crackdown.

