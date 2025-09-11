Left Menu

Unraveling 9/11: The Calculated Strikes that Altered a Nation's Course

The September 11 attacks were a meticulously orchestrated assault led by Osama bin Laden's al-Qaeda. The tragic event was a response to decades-long U.S. foreign policy decisions, leading to significant geopolitical consequences and reshaping America's global posture.

The second tower of the World Trade Center bursts into flames after being hit by a hijacked airplane, September 11, 2001. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
On the morning of September 11, 2001, New York City awoke to what appeared to be an ordinary day. Everything changed dramatically with the horrific hijackings and crashes aimed at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, marking a dark day in American history.

Nineteen hijackers, guided by al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, executed a bold plan that resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths. These coordinated attacks stemmed from deep-seated grievances spanning decades, linked notably to U.S. military presence in the Middle East, economic sanctions, and unwavering support for Israel.

Despite prior warnings and failed attempts to capture bin Laden, the U.S. faced its most significant security error, leaving a bloody scar that not only took lives but drastically altered its military and foreign policies. The fall of the Twin Towers was a stark symbol of a vulnerability exploited by a calculated enemy.

