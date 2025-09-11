Left Menu

Historic Milestone: Mauritius Reclaims Chagos Sovereignty with Indian Support

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced the country's decision to use an Indian vessel to hoist its flag over Chagos Archipelago, marking a symbolic victory in sovereignty, with PM Narendra Modi praising the landmark agreement. Extensive talks on bilateral issues reaffirmed India-Mauritius friendship and cooperation on global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:44 IST
Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam disclosed on Thursday that the nation chose an Indian vessel to hoist its national flag over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia. This decision came after the UK transferred sovereignty to Mauritius, reflecting the symbolic significance of India's involvement. Addressing a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramgoolam asserted, "We want to visit Chagos to put our flag there, including Diego Garcia. The British offered us a vessel, but we said we preferred one from India because symbolically it would be better."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mauritius on this landmark achievement, remarking, "I heartily congratulate PM Ramgoolam ji and the people of Mauritius on the Chagos Agreement. This is a historic victory for Mauritius's independence. India has always supported decolonisation and the complete independence of Mauritius. And in this, India has stood with Mauritius with courage." The UK and Mauritius agreed earlier this year that "Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago in its entirety, including Diego Garcia."

Ramgoolam noted extensive discussions on crucial bilateral issues, such as the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, police training cooperation, and surveillance of Mauritius's vast Exclusive Economic Zone. "We see potential improvements in the double taxation avoidance treaty, and while our police train in India, we aim to reassess the structure. Technical cooperation from India is crucial," he said. The talks also covered maritime security and climate change, resulting in multiple Memorandums of Understanding across sectors like community development, power, energy, science, and space research. Ramgoolam emphasized that the India-Mauritius relationship is built on shared history, values, and a lasting partnership.

"This visit has reaffirmed that our ties are defined by a common vision, shared values, and enduring friendship," he concluded.

