Elisabeth Tsurkov's Liberation: Inside the Diplomatic Efforts

Tel Aviv—In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Elisabeth Tsurkov on Thursday, following her release from 2.5 years of captivity in Iraq. Tsurkov, along with her brother, David, expressed gratitude to the prime minister and all those instrumental in her release and care.

Elisabeth Tsurkov, 38, is recuperating at Sheba Medical Center-Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, following similar protocols used for returning hostages from Gaza. A Princeton doctoral student and fellow at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, Tsurkov was conducting field research in Baghdad when she disappeared in March 2023.

After her abduction was confirmed in November 2023 via a propaganda video on Telegram, Israeli officials pointed to Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah's involvement. Netanyahu highlighted considerable efforts by multiple parties, including U.S. President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and Special Envoy Boehler, alongside Israeli Defense Forces Coordinator Gal Hirsch, in securing her release.

