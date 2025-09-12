Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Friendship at Senate Hearing

In his Senate confirmation hearing, Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to India, spotlighted the robust "deep friendship" between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gor articulated this personal rapport as a crucial element in fortifying the strategic partnership between the United States and India.

Addressing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor described the relationship between the two leaders as "incredible" and "unique." He underscored India's vital role in ensuring regional and global stability, adding that Trump's admiration for Modi persists even amid trade tensions.

Gor, who serves as the Director of Presidential Personnel, outlined his vision for enhancing US-India ties, particularly in defense and security, should he be confirmed. His commentary comes amid strained India-US relations due to US tariffs linked to India's Russian oil purchases. Secretary Marco Rubio also described India as a key ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)