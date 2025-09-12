Left Menu

Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Friendship at Senate Hearing

Sergio Gor, nominated as US Ambassador to India, praised the strong bond between President Trump and PM Modi, emphasizing its importance in bolstering the US-India strategic partnership. Gor promised to deepen defense and security ties, highlighting India's pivotal role in regional and global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:40 IST
US President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to India, Sergio Gor (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In his Senate confirmation hearing, Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to India, spotlighted the robust "deep friendship" between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gor articulated this personal rapport as a crucial element in fortifying the strategic partnership between the United States and India.

Addressing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor described the relationship between the two leaders as "incredible" and "unique." He underscored India's vital role in ensuring regional and global stability, adding that Trump's admiration for Modi persists even amid trade tensions.

Gor, who serves as the Director of Presidential Personnel, outlined his vision for enhancing US-India ties, particularly in defense and security, should he be confirmed. His commentary comes amid strained India-US relations due to US tariffs linked to India's Russian oil purchases. Secretary Marco Rubio also described India as a key ally.

