India Appoints Paramita Tripathi as Ambassador to Kuwait Amid Strengthening Ties

Paramita Tripathi, a seasoned diplomat and 2001 batch IFS officer, takes charge as India's Ambassador to Kuwait, aiming to bolster the strategic partnership with initiatives spanning trade, culture, and defense. Highlighting the nations' historically robust relations, her appointment marks a pivotal moment in bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:58 IST
Ministry of External Affairs (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Paramita Tripathi, an experienced diplomat and officer from the 2001 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, has been appointed as the new Ambassador of India to Kuwait. The Ministry of External Affairs announced this on Friday, stating that she would assume her duties shortly. Her appointment comes as India and Kuwait aim to reinforce their historically strong relationship.

India and Kuwait, sharing a deep-rooted friendship, celebrated the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2021-22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in 2024 marked a significant upgrade in their relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership.' This cooperation led to over 30 bilateral agreements spanning diverse sectors, including defense, culture, and sports.

Recently, Kuwait joined the International Solar Alliance and signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding with India in areas like financial intelligence and civil aviation, reflecting a robust collaborative agenda. Both countries continue to engage in diplomatic consultations, seeking to expand their strategic cooperation across politics, trade, and beyond, as guided by their leaderships, underscored during recent discussions in New Delhi.

