UAE-India Economic Powerhouse: RAKEZ and CEPA Council Join Forces

RAKEZ and the UAE-India CEPA Council have signed an MoU to launch the UAE-India Start-up Series, fostering collaboration and support for promising Indian start-ups aiming for global markets. With over 10,000 applications, this initiative highlights the UAE's role as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:16 IST
RAKEZ, UAE-India CEPA Council announce partnership on flagship UAE-India start-up series (Photo/UAE-India CEPA Council). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and the UAE-India CEPA Council have forged a new alliance aimed at boosting the profile of Indian start-ups on the global stage. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sets the foundation for the UAE-India Start-up Series, a program designed to nurture high-potential ventures from India seeking international expansion.

Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, RAKEZ's Chief Government and Corporate Relations Officer, highlighted the MoU as a vital step in synchronizing economic policy with entrepreneurial opportunity. He emphasized the creation of a supportive ecosystem that enables Indian start-ups not only to enter but also to flourish within the UAE market. The initiative will shortlist 20 start-ups for a high-profile pitch event in New Delhi, ultimately choosing five winners to receive incubation support in the UAE.

Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the CEPA Council, expressed enthusiasm over the unprecedented interest shown by over 10,000 Indian start-ups. According to him, the initiative underscores the dynamic nature of India's entrepreneurial sector and the UAE's growing stature as a global innovation hub. RAKEZ's Group CEO, Ramy Jallad, reiterated the goal of empowering Indian entrepreneurs by facilitating access to international markets and transforming their ambitious vision into reality.

