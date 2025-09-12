Nepal's Political Shift: Sushila Karki Leads Amid Historic Protests

Nepal is witnessing a significant political shift as former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is poised to take the helm of an interim government. Scheduled to be sworn in on Friday, Karki assumes leadership following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, a move largely driven by widespread Gen-Z protests. The President's Office confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony will occur at Sheetal Niwas, the President's residence.

Karki, who served as Nepal's first female Chief Justice from 2016 to 2017, is renowned for her integrity and pivotal rulings in transitional justice and electoral disputes. Her appointment has been hailed by the Gen-Z movement for her reputed impartiality and credibility. With an academic background in political science and law, Karki has been a notable legal practitioner since 1979, ascending to a Supreme Court Justice role in 2009.

Simultaneously, in response to corruption and political upheaval, Nepal's parliament faces dissolution, meeting a key demand of the protesting youth. This development, however, has sparked debates among political factions and civil society, many of whom are advocating for constitutional adherence. The Gen-Z leaders have been calling for not only a dissolution of the parliament but also for constitutional amendments to better reflect public sentiment.

In an official statement jointly issued by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly Chairperson, there was an acknowledgment of the tragic loss of lives during the protests. Condolences were extended to the families affected, and there was a call for improved state mechanisms to ensure medical treatments for the injured. The statement also highlighted the extensive damage caused by arson, underscoring the serious repercussions on national assets and historical documents.

Such unrest has prompted the Honorable President to seek a constitutional route forward, aiming to uphold the sovereignty, civil liberties, and independence of Nepal. Despite the challenging circumstances, the call for adhering to constitutional principles remains strong, emphasizing the importance of the rule of law to navigate this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)