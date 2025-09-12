Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions

Talks between Russia and Ukraine have stalled, according to Kremlin's Dmitry Peskov. Despite established communication channels, negotiations face hurdles. Previous talks resulted in prisoner exchanges and repatriation of fallen soldiers. Ukraine’s recent actions suggest attempts to destabilize talks, as reported by Russia's envoy Rodion Miroshnik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:38 IST
Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Amid escalating tensions, communication between Russia and Ukraine's negotiating teams has been temporarily halted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed the press, reported by Tass.

Peskov noted that while channels for dialogue remain operational, the process has reached an impasse, reflecting his comments on the Moscow-Kyiv negotiation contacts.

Since May, three rounds of direct talks have been held. These discussions led to significant agreements such as the exchange of prisoners and the return of bodies of deceased soldiers under specific formulas. However, efforts to advance these negotiations appear thwarted as recent developments hint at deliberate complications by Ukrainian forces. Rodion Miroshnik accused Ukraine of orchestrating civilian attacks to undermine or even collapse the talks entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

 India
2
PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

 India
3
Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

 Global
4
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025