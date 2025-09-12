Amid escalating tensions, communication between Russia and Ukraine's negotiating teams has been temporarily halted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed the press, reported by Tass.

Peskov noted that while channels for dialogue remain operational, the process has reached an impasse, reflecting his comments on the Moscow-Kyiv negotiation contacts.

Since May, three rounds of direct talks have been held. These discussions led to significant agreements such as the exchange of prisoners and the return of bodies of deceased soldiers under specific formulas. However, efforts to advance these negotiations appear thwarted as recent developments hint at deliberate complications by Ukrainian forces. Rodion Miroshnik accused Ukraine of orchestrating civilian attacks to undermine or even collapse the talks entirely.

