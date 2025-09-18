Left Menu

Nepal Celebrates Vishwakarma Puja: Honoring the Divine Architect

Nepalese metalsmiths bid farewell to Lord Vishwakarma with river rituals, marking Vishwakarma Puja. An ode to the divine architect, the festival celebrates innovation and craft mastery. Involving machinery worship and kite flying, it also ushers in Nepal's festive season, blending tradition with reverence for the architect god in Hindu mythology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:39 IST
Devotees immerse idols of Lord Bishwokarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepalese metalsmiths recently gathered at the Bagmati River's Chovar gorge to bid farewell to Lord Vishwakarma, the revered god of architecture, artisans, and scientists. The ceremony, part of Vishwakarma Puja, involves immersing the idol into the river, a poignant homage to the divine architect and craftsmen god.

'The Bishwakarma bisarjan follows tradition,' explained Ratnesh Sah, a devotee. 'We can't retain his idol for long; the next day after Vishwakarma Pooja, we immerse it in the Bagmati.' Lord Vishwakarma, considered the official builder for all the gods' palaces, is noted in Hindu mythology for designing divine chariots and weapons.

The festival coincides with the Dashain festival's ninth day, known as Navami, and sometimes with Diwali. A tribute to technological innovation, Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated by workers for increased productivity and inspiration. Machinery and vehicles are worshipped, showcasing the deep symbiosis between devout faith and artisanal skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

