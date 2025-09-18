Nepal Celebrates Vishwakarma Puja: Honoring the Divine Architect

Nepalese metalsmiths recently gathered at the Bagmati River's Chovar gorge to bid farewell to Lord Vishwakarma, the revered god of architecture, artisans, and scientists. The ceremony, part of Vishwakarma Puja, involves immersing the idol into the river, a poignant homage to the divine architect and craftsmen god.

'The Bishwakarma bisarjan follows tradition,' explained Ratnesh Sah, a devotee. 'We can't retain his idol for long; the next day after Vishwakarma Pooja, we immerse it in the Bagmati.' Lord Vishwakarma, considered the official builder for all the gods' palaces, is noted in Hindu mythology for designing divine chariots and weapons.

The festival coincides with the Dashain festival's ninth day, known as Navami, and sometimes with Diwali. A tribute to technological innovation, Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated by workers for increased productivity and inspiration. Machinery and vehicles are worshipped, showcasing the deep symbiosis between devout faith and artisanal skill.

