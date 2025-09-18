Nepal Celebrates Vishwakarma Puja: Honoring the Divine Architect
Nepalese metalsmiths bid farewell to Lord Vishwakarma with river rituals, marking Vishwakarma Puja. An ode to the divine architect, the festival celebrates innovation and craft mastery. Involving machinery worship and kite flying, it also ushers in Nepal's festive season, blending tradition with reverence for the architect god in Hindu mythology.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepalese metalsmiths recently gathered at the Bagmati River's Chovar gorge to bid farewell to Lord Vishwakarma, the revered god of architecture, artisans, and scientists. The ceremony, part of Vishwakarma Puja, involves immersing the idol into the river, a poignant homage to the divine architect and craftsmen god.
'The Bishwakarma bisarjan follows tradition,' explained Ratnesh Sah, a devotee. 'We can't retain his idol for long; the next day after Vishwakarma Pooja, we immerse it in the Bagmati.' Lord Vishwakarma, considered the official builder for all the gods' palaces, is noted in Hindu mythology for designing divine chariots and weapons.
The festival coincides with the Dashain festival's ninth day, known as Navami, and sometimes with Diwali. A tribute to technological innovation, Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated by workers for increased productivity and inspiration. Machinery and vehicles are worshipped, showcasing the deep symbiosis between devout faith and artisanal skill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mehul Choksi's Extradition Dilemma: ED's Fight for Justice
Germany Breaks Fiscal Tradition with Record Economic and Defense Investments
Mask-Making Magic: Majuli Artists Craft Traditions for Raas Festival
Treasures of Tradition: Modi's Gift Auction for a Cause
A Tapestry of Tradition: Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar Celebrates 40 Years