US Sanctions Chabahar Port: Impact on India-Iran Relations

The Trump administration has intensified its stance against Iran by revoking the waiver previously allowing India to manage the Iranian port of Chabahar. Starting September 29, the operators of Chabahar Port will face US sanctions, as announced by the US Department of State.

This decision aligns with President Trump's 'maximum pressure' strategy, aimed at isolating the Iranian regime. The Secretary of State has terminated the sanctions exception granted in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act for Afghanistan reconstruction and economic development, effective from September 29, 2025, potentially penalizing those operating or engaging with the port.

The move is part of a broader effort to counter Iran's destabilizing influence by dismantling an international illicit financial network aiding Iran's military. These sanctions mark the fourth wave targeting Iran's shadow banking since the President's directive, significantly affecting India's strategic investments in the Chabahar Port.

(With inputs from agencies.)