U.S. Revokes India's Waiver on Iran's Chabahar Port Amid Tensions

In a decisive move against India, the Trump administration announced the revocation of a waiver that exempted India's operations at Iran's Chabahar Port from U.S. sanctions. This decision is slated to take effect on September 29, ending a special provision India secured in 2018.

The U.S. Department of State, through Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas Pigott, confirmed that the waiver's termination aligns with President Trump's strategy to isolate the Iranian regime. This approach is part of a broader effort to disrupt Iran's economic channels supporting military activities.

The new sanctions, targeting individuals and entities facilitating Iranian oil sales, are also aimed at crippling networks supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The measure threatens to impact India's strategic investments in the port, integral for logistical and operational purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)