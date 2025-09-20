Left Menu

Gilgit-Baltistan Leader Slams Pakistani Media, Demands Autonomy and Economic Rights

A leader from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan criticized national media for undermining the region, pushing for autonomy and economic rights. He emphasized decisions should be made locally, accused media of bias, and warned of potential conflict if trade opportunities remain blocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:45 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In a sharp rebuke directed at Pakistan's national media, a political leader from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) has vehemently criticized major outlets for allegedly demeaning the region's 2.2 million inhabitants and dampening their voices. He insists that decisions about PoGB's future belong solely to its people and religious leaders, free from external influence or media bias.

The leader's statement, shared via a Markhor Times video on Facebook, asserts that each province has the right to self-governance. He argued, "Punjab's decision will be taken by Punjabis, Sindh's by Sindhis, Balochistan's by Baloch, KP's by Pashtuns, and PoGB's by the people of PoGB." Emphasizing the reliance on local scholars, he claimed their stance reflects the unified voice of the region.

Further accusing the media of siding with those it favours, he condemned it for misrepresenting PoGB and alleged the use of expired and poisonous gas on protesters. He issued a stern warning to the federal government, declaring that unless trade routes are opened for PoGB, all channels would remain closed. He voiced determination that media propaganda won't hinder his movement, indicating growing frustration and potential conflicts if dialogue is not pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

