Senators Push for Tariffs to Shield US Shrimp Industry

Senators Bill Cassidy and Cindy Hyde-Smith have introduced the India Shrimp Tariff Act to protect US shrimp and catfish farmers from alleged unfair trade practices by India. This move is aimed at leveling the playing field and safeguarding Louisiana's seafood industry and related jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:51 IST
Workers sort shrimps inside a processing unit at a shrimp factory situated on the outskirts of Vishakhapatnam (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Republican Senators Bill Cassidy and Cindy Hyde-Smith have proposed the India Shrimp Tariff Act. The legislation aims to protect US shrimp and catfish farmers from India's alleged trade infractions, notably the flooding of American markets with inexpensive shrimp, according to Cassidy's office.

Cassidy emphasized Louisiana's culinary reputation, built on local seafood, stating, "Our shrimpers and catfish farmers meet high standards." Hyde-Smith echoed these concerns, stating that Indian shrimp had been 'dumped' in the US with little penalty, affecting domestic industries.

During a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing, Cassidy received assurances from a Treasury nominee to support Louisiana's shrimp producers. Earlier legislative efforts have sought to counteract cheap imports affecting US agriculture. Meanwhile, tensions remain high over US requests for India to open its agricultural markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

