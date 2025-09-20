Senators Push for Tariffs to Shield US Shrimp Industry

Republican Senators Bill Cassidy and Cindy Hyde-Smith have proposed the India Shrimp Tariff Act. The legislation aims to protect US shrimp and catfish farmers from India's alleged trade infractions, notably the flooding of American markets with inexpensive shrimp, according to Cassidy's office.

Cassidy emphasized Louisiana's culinary reputation, built on local seafood, stating, "Our shrimpers and catfish farmers meet high standards." Hyde-Smith echoed these concerns, stating that Indian shrimp had been 'dumped' in the US with little penalty, affecting domestic industries.

During a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing, Cassidy received assurances from a Treasury nominee to support Louisiana's shrimp producers. Earlier legislative efforts have sought to counteract cheap imports affecting US agriculture. Meanwhile, tensions remain high over US requests for India to open its agricultural markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)