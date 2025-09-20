Senators Push for Tariffs to Shield US Shrimp Industry
Senators Bill Cassidy and Cindy Hyde-Smith have introduced the India Shrimp Tariff Act to protect US shrimp and catfish farmers from alleged unfair trade practices by India. This move is aimed at leveling the playing field and safeguarding Louisiana's seafood industry and related jobs.
- Country:
- United States
Republican Senators Bill Cassidy and Cindy Hyde-Smith have proposed the India Shrimp Tariff Act. The legislation aims to protect US shrimp and catfish farmers from India's alleged trade infractions, notably the flooding of American markets with inexpensive shrimp, according to Cassidy's office.
Cassidy emphasized Louisiana's culinary reputation, built on local seafood, stating, "Our shrimpers and catfish farmers meet high standards." Hyde-Smith echoed these concerns, stating that Indian shrimp had been 'dumped' in the US with little penalty, affecting domestic industries.
During a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing, Cassidy received assurances from a Treasury nominee to support Louisiana's shrimp producers. Earlier legislative efforts have sought to counteract cheap imports affecting US agriculture. Meanwhile, tensions remain high over US requests for India to open its agricultural markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-US Trade Talks Advance Amid Tariff Challenges
Uttarakhand CM's Apple Aid for Disaster-Stricken Farmers
High-Stakes Trade Talks: India and U.S. Seek Path Amid Tariff Tensions
India Sets Ambitious Seafood Export Target Amidst US Tariff Challenge
Naidu's Bold Relief for Andhra Pradesh Onion Farmers