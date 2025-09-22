Jaishankar and Rubio Reaffirm India-US Ties Amid Trade Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a significant meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The interaction comes as the first face-to-face discussion since tensions rose following US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Indian goods due to India's Russian oil purchases.

This dialogue is a positive stride in mending strained India-US ties over trade disputes. Efforts are ongoing, with India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal spearheading a delegation for talks in Washington to finalize a trade agreement and resume Bilateral Investment Treaty discussions. Recent meetings have shown signs of a recovering relationship, following the 25 percent tariffs imposed by the US.

Amidst continued trade negotiations, there's also a focus on the confusion over H-1B visa fees after Trump's order imposing a USD 100,000 fee. Rubio, in his introduction of Sergio Gor, highlighted India's pivotal role in global future shaping, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. The bilateral relationship remains vital, with optimism for resolving existing issues.

