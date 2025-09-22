Jaishankar Meets Rubio Amid Renewed India-US Trade Talks at UNGA
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met at the 80th UNGA in New York. This interaction marks a crucial step in mending strained India-US relations, resurfaced over trade issues. Both nations aim for constructive dialogues to finalize a bilateral trade agreement.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. Meeting on the sidelines, both leaders portrayed a commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.
This face-to-face interaction represents the first since increased trade tensions under former US President Donald Trump's administration. Trump's tariffs on Indian goods, reacting to India's purchase of Russian oil, had strained relations. However, recent discussions show signs of recovery as both nations work towards a beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement.
Efforts are underway to finalize a trade pact, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal spearheading negotiations in Washington. Positive discussions, heightened during a recent visit by US Trade Representative officials, indicate a promising path forward. Additionally, concerns over H-1B visa fees linger among the Indian diaspora in the US, a topic also in the spotlight during a Senate hearing for Sergio Gor, the US ambassador nominee to India.
