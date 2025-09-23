Left Menu

Baloch Liberation Army Escalates Attacks Across Balochistan

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has intensified operations across Balochistan with a series of coordinated attacks, targeting Pakistani military and paramilitary forces. The BLA claims responsibility for seven operations, including the destruction of a gas pipeline and several arrests, highlighting its ongoing resistance against Pakistani influence in the region.

  • Pakistan

In an alarming escalation of violence, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has executed a series of coordinated attacks across multiple districts of Balochistan, as claimed by the group's spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch. These attacks, targeting military personnel and paramilitary forces, signal a notable upswing in hostilities in the region.

Among the incidents, a Pakistani army soldier was reportedly killed by a sniper in Zamuran's Tanak area, as per the BLA's statement. The group further alleged responsibility for downing a military quadcopter and sabotaging a gas pipeline in Dhadar using explosives. Significantly, a policeman was briefly detained and disarmed in Quetta, underscoring the boldness of these operations.

The attacks, spanning from grenade assaults in Kalat to strategic raids in Kharan, including the controversial execution of a claimed MI agent, reinforce the BLA's pledge to intensify its campaign against Pakistani forces. The group explicitly stated its intentions to persist with heightened attacks, posing a substantial challenge to regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

