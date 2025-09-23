Global Concerns Raised Over Human Rights Erosion in South Asia

During the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, a seminar highlighted the alarming deterioration of human rights conditions in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Organized by the Forum on Inter-Cultural & Inter-Religious Dialogue (FICIR) and the Asian-Eurasian Human Rights Forum (AEHRF), the event convened prominent voices including activists, journalists, and political analysts, who raised concerns about the erosion of civil liberties and the expanding influence of religious extremism.

Sultan Shahin, Founder of New Age Islam, underscored the long-standing threat of terrorism and proxy violence that India faces from Pakistan-based networks. He noted that a recent attack in Pahalgam aimed to incite communal violence, but instead resulted in increased unity among India's diverse communities, especially in Kashmir.

Bangladesh's situation was equally concerning, with Dr. Nuran Nabi highlighting rampant human rights violations and economic distress under a government supported internationally for reform but alleged to have fueled fundamentalism. The seminar concluded with an urgent call for international intervention to protect human rights defenders and vulnerable groups in both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)