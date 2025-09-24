Gulf Nations Reconsider Israel as a Greater Threat than Iran

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are increasingly viewing Israel as a more immediate strategic threat compared to Iran, states Trita Parsi, a leading expert in US-Iranian relations and Middle East geopolitics. Parsi explained in an ANI interview that Israeli airstrikes on Doha have significantly accelerated this perception shift and altered regional security dynamics.

The September 9 Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha drew severe condemnation and marked a shift in the threat perception among the GCC states. Parsi noted that, while tensions with Iran persist, many Arab nations are reassessing their priorities in the wake of Israeli operations. "Where Iran was perceived as the main threat four years ago, the focus now clearly turns to Israel," he remarked.

Parsi emphasized that the Israeli strikes highlight vulnerabilities in the US security umbrella for Gulf states. He suggested that potential US involvement in, or awareness of, the strike raises questions about its reliability as a security partner. Consequently, Parsi predicts a strategic diversification among GCC nations, including potential defense alignments with powers like China.

