UAE and Serbia Strengthen Judicial Collaboration in Legal Expertise Exchange

In a diplomatic move to enhance judicial collaboration, Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, engaged in insightful discussions with Nenad Vojic, Serbia's Minister of Justice. The talks, held during an official visit to Belgrade, were aimed at bolstering cooperation and exchanging expertise in judicial and legal fields.

The high-level meeting also featured key figures such as Ali Mohamed Al Balushi, Abu Dhabi's Attorney General, and Ali Al Zaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department. The agenda focused on the development of judicial systems, judicial training, and opportunities for international partnerships to build legal competencies.

Discussions highlighted the role of digital transformation in courts, with the intention of aligning procedures with global best practices to enhance justice access and case resolution efficiency. Al-Abri reinforced Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's commitment to international cooperation and leveraging modern technology, while Serbia's Minister expressed eagerness to explore comprehensive collaborations with the UAE.

