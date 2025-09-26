Gas Price Dispute in Muzaffarabad Sparks Economic and Environmental Concerns

A growing and contentious dispute between the Muzaffarabad administration and local gas dealers over cylinder prices has become a pressing public concern, influencing both economic affordability and environmental sustainability. Residents, led by Maulana Muhammad Altaf Butt from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), highlight the issue, emphasizing how escalating cylinder costs strain household budgets and limit access to essential fuel.

Butt voiced his trepidations by stating, "The public cannot buy expensive cylinders," pointing out that unchecked price hikes could drive residents to seek alternative fuel sources, notably wood from the nearby forests. "If cylinders become expensive, people will get fuel from the forests," he warned, signifying potential environmental devastation including deforestation and ecological imbalance as larger threats looming over the community.

The dispute intensifies amid seasonal shifts and existing environmental challenges such as deforestation and unpredictable rainfall, all factoring into the unfolding crisis. As fuel prices surge with scant state intervention, both economic and environmental stability are jeopardized in Muzaffarabad and surrounding localities, where residents grapple with inconsistent supplies and above-standard pricing. The administration has yet to offer a concrete resolution, shrouding the community's future energy sources in uncertainty during the colder months. Solutions proposed encompass local filling stations and subsidized supply channels to curb the crisis and deter environmental degradation. The current fray signifies more than an economic travail; it stands at the crossroads of affordability, governance, and ecological stewardship.

As winter descends, stakeholders across the spectrum—citizens, environmental advocates, and policymakers—eagerly await a decisive, sustainable fix to avert potential resort to environmentally and economically detrimental practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)