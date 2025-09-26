Left Menu

India Rebuffs Erdogan's UNGA Kashmir Remarks, Asserts Bilateral Stand

India has reaffirmed its unwavering stance on the Kashmir issue following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's intervention at the United Nations. Emphasizing bilateral resolution, India rejected Turkish comments and lodged a formal protest, while highlighting Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism as the core issue affecting Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:46 IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses the weekly press briefing in New Delhi (Photo/MEA YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reiterated its firm stance on the Kashmir issue on Friday, dismissing foreign interference after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the matter at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that New Delhi's approach remains unchanged and firmly bilateral.

Jaiswal underlined, "Our position on Kashmir is clear, without any shift. Mediation, too, is unnecessary for India-Pakistan bilateral affairs," rejecting Erdogan's UNGA remarks that called for a UN-backed resolution on Kashmir. Erdogan's stance aligns with his previous support for Pakistan, which India had criticized.

Jaiswal condemned the comments as objectionable and reaffirmed India's sovereignty, highlighting Pakistan's role in fomenting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He further noted India's diplomatic engagements, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's meetings with global counterparts, reinforcing ties with the U.S. and discussing Indo-Pacific and trade collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

