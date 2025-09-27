Pakistan's Defence Minister in Hot Water Over Imran Khan Twitter Allegations

In a moment mired in political controversy, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif found himself under fire after making contradictory statements about former Prime Minister Imran Khan's social media activity. Asif asserted that Khan was tweeting from inside Adiala Jail, sparking a series of probing questions.

During an interview with British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, Asif was pressed about his earlier claim that India's government controlled Khan's Twitter account. Struggling to reconcile these conflicting allegations, Asif suggested unnamed intelligence sources as the basis of his claims, yet provided no verifiable evidence.

This incident comes amid Asif's comments on Pakistan's international relations. Addressing potential tensions from recent engagements with the US, Asif assured that longstanding ties with China remain robust. While the Defence Minister confidently described Pakistan's strategic partnership with China as unwavering, the nation faces an intricate balance on the global stage.

