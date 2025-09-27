Diplomatic Sparks Fly at UNGA80: India's Fiery Rebuttal to Pakistan

In a scathing critique at the United Nations General Assembly's 80th session, former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev denounced Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address, likening it to a 'virtous performance' befitting a Bollywood film and condemning it as a 'fake narrative' filled with factual errors.

Sachdev, speaking to ANI, highlighted Pakistan's alleged glorification of terrorism, an accusation reinforced by India's First Secretary at the UN, Petal Gahlot, during India's rebuttal. Citing Pakistan's historic sheltering of Osama Bin Laden and military participation in terrorist funerals, Sachdev challenged Pakistan's claims and emphasized the enduring threat of terrorism.

In response, Gahlot ridiculed Sharif's proclaimed 'victory' in a recent conflict, noting the destruction of Pakistani airbases. Meanwhile, former diplomat KP Fabian proposed measures for Pakistan to rebuild trust, urging the dismantling of terror infrastructure for meaningful dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)