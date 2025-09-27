Diplomatic Sparks Fly at UNGA80: India's Fiery Rebuttal to Pakistan
Former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev criticized Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the UNGA80, describing his speech as a 'fake narrative' full of discrepancies and promoting terrorism. India's Permanent Mission echoed this critique, calling for Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure to rebuild trust with India.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique at the United Nations General Assembly's 80th session, former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev denounced Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address, likening it to a 'virtous performance' befitting a Bollywood film and condemning it as a 'fake narrative' filled with factual errors.
Sachdev, speaking to ANI, highlighted Pakistan's alleged glorification of terrorism, an accusation reinforced by India's First Secretary at the UN, Petal Gahlot, during India's rebuttal. Citing Pakistan's historic sheltering of Osama Bin Laden and military participation in terrorist funerals, Sachdev challenged Pakistan's claims and emphasized the enduring threat of terrorism.
In response, Gahlot ridiculed Sharif's proclaimed 'victory' in a recent conflict, noting the destruction of Pakistani airbases. Meanwhile, former diplomat KP Fabian proposed measures for Pakistan to rebuild trust, urging the dismantling of terror infrastructure for meaningful dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Leadership on Global Stage: BRICS 2026 and Strong Anti-Terrorism Stance
The Return of Sanctions: Diplomacy at a Crossroads
Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Soar Between Ukraine and Hungary Over Airspace Breach
Nnamdi Kanu Faces Trial: Nigerian Court Upholds Terrorism Charges
Cricket Diplomacy Under Fire: Tensions Escalate Amid Asia Cup Controversies