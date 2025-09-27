Left Menu

Iran's Diplomatic Recall Amid Sanctions Tensions Escalates

Iran has withdrawn its ambassadors from the UK, France, and Germany in response to the activation of UN sanctions. This follows blocked attempts by Russia and China to prevent the move. As sanctions are set to take effect, Iran confronts global pressure on its nuclear agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:38 IST
Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Iran

In a dramatic diplomatic move, Iran has summoned its ambassadors from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany for urgent consultations. This arises after the European powers invoked the UN sanctions 'snapback' mechanism for the first time in a decade, Iran's state media announced on Saturday.

The sanctions, effective from Sunday at midnight GMT, are poised to restrict international cooperation with Iran's nuclear, military, banking, and shipping sectors, Al Jazeera reported. This has already triggered a plummet in Iran's currency, which hit record lows.

Attempts by Russia and China to thwart the sanctions fell through at the UN Security Council, garnering support from only four members. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency resumed inspections at Iranian sites, but didn't specify if previously targeted locations were included. Despite global pressures, Iranian leadership remains defiant against negotiating a new deal under coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

