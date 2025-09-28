Left Menu

India Secures Key Seat in ICAO Council to Shape Future of Global Aviation

India has been elected to Part II of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council for the 2025-28 term. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasizes India's dedication to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth in global aviation. ICAO facilitates cooperation among 193 countries for mutual aviation benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:19 IST
India Secures Key Seat in ICAO Council to Shape Future of Global Aviation
International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

India has achieved a significant milestone by being elected to Part II of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

In a statement on social media platform X, the ministry reiterated India's commitment to collaborate with international stakeholders to promote sustainable and equitable growth within the global civil aviation sector.

ICAO, a United Nations agency, unites 193 nations to foster cooperative use of airspace. Part II members, like India, play a pivotal role in advancing international civil air navigation, alongside countries such as Mexico, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
2
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India
3
Jaishankar Champions Global Workforce, Emerging Trade Models in Dynamic World

Jaishankar Champions Global Workforce, Emerging Trade Models in Dynamic Worl...

 United States
4
India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025