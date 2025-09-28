India Secures Key Seat in ICAO Council to Shape Future of Global Aviation

India has achieved a significant milestone by being elected to Part II of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

In a statement on social media platform X, the ministry reiterated India's commitment to collaborate with international stakeholders to promote sustainable and equitable growth within the global civil aviation sector.

ICAO, a United Nations agency, unites 193 nations to foster cooperative use of airspace. Part II members, like India, play a pivotal role in advancing international civil air navigation, alongside countries such as Mexico, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia.

