India Secures Key Seat in ICAO Council to Shape Future of Global Aviation
India has been elected to Part II of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council for the 2025-28 term. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasizes India's dedication to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth in global aviation. ICAO facilitates cooperation among 193 countries for mutual aviation benefits.
India has achieved a significant milestone by being elected to Part II of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.
In a statement on social media platform X, the ministry reiterated India's commitment to collaborate with international stakeholders to promote sustainable and equitable growth within the global civil aviation sector.
ICAO, a United Nations agency, unites 193 nations to foster cooperative use of airspace. Part II members, like India, play a pivotal role in advancing international civil air navigation, alongside countries such as Mexico, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia.
