UAE Leads as Top Market for Egyptian Engineering Exports in 2025

In the first eight months of 2025, Egyptian engineering exports rose 12% to $4.187 billion, with the UAE as the top market. This growth, despite global challenges, is projected to reach $6 billion by year-end, reflecting enhanced global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:54 IST
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Egypt

CAIRO, Egypt—A significant milestone has been achieved in the Egyptian engineering sector in 2025, as the United Arab Emirates emerges as the primary market for these exports, according to figures from the Engineering Export Council of Egypt. This growth marks a 12 percent increase in exports compared to the same period a year earlier.

May Helmy, Executive Director of the Council, highlighted the substantial expansion in targeted markets, with Egyptian engineering exports seeing noteworthy increases across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, besides the Arab markets. Particularly, the United Arab Emirates has shown substantial interest.

The Council's Chairman, Sherif El Sayad, emphasized the record-breaking export levels during this eight-month span and predicted exports might surge to $6 billion by the end of the year. He attributes this remarkable boost to the sector's enhanced competitiveness on the global stage, overcoming international hurdles.

