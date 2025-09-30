Left Menu

Trump’s Peace Proposal: A New Hope for Gaza Conflict Resolution

US President Donald Trump announced a peace proposal aimed at ending the Gaza conflict, contingent upon Hamas's acceptance. The plan involves hostages' release, phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the establishment of a deradicalized zone. Trump assured US backing for Israel if Hamas rejects the deal.

In a significant diplomatic effort unveiled on Monday, US President Donald Trump introduced a peace proposal aimed at halting the ongoing Gaza conflict, contingent upon Hamas's acceptance. The announcement was made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Trump emphasizing that the plan would mean 'the immediate end of the war itself' should Hamas agree.

The intricate proposal calls for the release of all hostages within 72 hours and includes commitments by Arab and Muslim countries to demilitarize and dismantle Hamas's military capabilities. 'They have a lot of production facilities that we're destroying,' Trump stressed, indicating robust international support for the plan.

While expressing optimism for a peaceful resolution, Trump acknowledged the possibility of Hamas rejecting the deal. He reiterated his unequivocal support for Israel and hinted at the creation of a 'Board of Peace' to oversee the implementation of the plan. The proposal follows the White House's release of a detailed strategy to transform Gaza into a terror-free zone and redevelop it for its inhabitants' benefit.

