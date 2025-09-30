Left Menu

Dubai's Miracle Garden has inaugurated its 14th season, showcasing over 150 million flowers across 72,000 square meters with new themed displays. The garden remains a premier tourist attraction, demonstrating Dubai's commitment to innovative, world-class family entertainment and sustainable tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:20 IST
Dubai Miracle Garden's 14th Season Blooms with Record-Breaking Floral Displays
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], September 30 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Miracle Garden has officially launched its 14th season with a grand ceremony led by Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Chairman of Miracle Garden Group. Enhancements and new themed displays promise to elevate its status as the world's largest natural flower garden, celebrated for its multiple Guinness World Records.

The opening ceremony, featuring dignitaries such as Hamdan Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of Miracle Garden Group, and Eng. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO, emphasized the garden's role in Dubai's commitment to providing unmatched family entertainment. Sheikh Theyab highlighted that this season underscores Dubai's leadership in designing world-class tourist attractions and is dedicated to excellence and unforgettable visitor experiences.

Boasting over 150 million flowers spread across 72,000 square meters, the 14th season introduces new themed displays and iconic floral structures, enhancing Dubai Miracle Garden's landmark status. With more than 120 flower varieties, the garden offers a spectacular visual experience under the theme 'Blooming Wonders, Endless Memories.' This season aims to inspire awe and create lasting memories, continuing to cement Dubai's reputation as a hub for unique and sustainable tourism attractions.

