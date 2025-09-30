Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

Palestine is actively pursuing membership in the BRICS bloc, engaging in talks with member nations, with particular hopes for India's backing. Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, articulated the significance of BRICS for Palestine.

BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is seen as a vital group for emerging economies. The ambassador emphasized Palestine's intention to leverage BRICS membership for global prominence, especially regarding the conflict with Israel.

Abu Shawesh sharply condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, describing them as 'genocide.' He criticized Israel's standing in the international community, contending that it impairs peace efforts. He also highlighted detainee issues, advocating for the release of prisoners on both sides.

