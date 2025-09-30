Left Menu

Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

Palestine has formally expressed interest in joining the BRICS group, seeking India's support in the process. Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, hopes to use BRICS as a platform to amplify international concerns, including ongoing conflicts with Israel. He strongly criticizes Israeli operations in Gaza, labeling them 'genocide.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:03 IST
Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel
Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Palestine is actively pursuing membership in the BRICS bloc, engaging in talks with member nations, with particular hopes for India's backing. Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, articulated the significance of BRICS for Palestine.

BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is seen as a vital group for emerging economies. The ambassador emphasized Palestine's intention to leverage BRICS membership for global prominence, especially regarding the conflict with Israel.

Abu Shawesh sharply condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, describing them as 'genocide.' He criticized Israel's standing in the international community, contending that it impairs peace efforts. He also highlighted detainee issues, advocating for the release of prisoners on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Amid Karur Tragedy

Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Ami...

 India
2
Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

 Ukraine
3
SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

 India
4
Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025