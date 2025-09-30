Left Menu

Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under Yunus

Awami League members protested at Geneva's Broken Chair during the UN Human Rights Council's 60th Session against Bangladeshi interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. They accused the government of human rights abuses and demanded Yunus' resignation. Calls for international attention and protection of human rights were echoed globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:47 IST
Awami League holds protest in Geneva against Yunus government (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Members of the Awami League staged a protest at Geneva's iconic Broken Chair during the 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, spotlighting alleged human rights abuses in Bangladesh under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the demonstrators over the phone, adding weight to the accusations.

Protestors accused Yunus's government of orchestrating killings, rapes, enforced disappearances, arson, and filing false charges. They brandished banners demanding Yunus's resignation and the revocation of his Nobel Peace Prize, chanting slogans such as 'Terrorist Terrorist, Yunus' and 'Step Down Yunus.'

The demonstration coincided with a seminar at the UN council regarding deteriorating human rights in Bangladesh, where Dr Nuran Nabi criticized the interim administration for failing economic conditions and increasing violence. A call for international action to protect human rights defenders in Bangladesh and Pakistan was made, as Bangladesh's upcoming elections in February loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

