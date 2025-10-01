Global Military Leaders Unite in Delhi for UN Peacekeeping Conclave

The Conclave of Army Chiefs from the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries will be convened in Delhi from October 14 to 16, bringing together senior military leaders from nearly 30 nations involved in UN Peacekeeping efforts. Speaking at the event's curtain raiser, Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor expressed India's honor in hosting the significant international gathering.

This conclave offers a platform for military and national leaders to collaborate on shared responsibilities under the UN Charter. Highlighting India's long-standing involvement in peacekeeping, the event underscores its ethical foreign policy and dedication to global peace. The focus remains strong on cooperation and the pursuit of a stable international environment.

Historically, India has been pivotal in peacekeeping, considering it both a moral and strategic duty. Over the past 75 years, with over 290,000 peacekeepers deployed across 50 missions, India's contributions are notable. The role of Indian peacekeepers, including the deployment of the first All Women Police Contingent in Liberia, reflects their commitment to peace and dignity.

During its UNSC presidency in 2021, India advanced key resolutions on peacekeeper safety and technology. More recently, in 2023, India supported a UN resolution to create a Memorial Wall honoring peacekeepers' sacrifices. As missions grow complex, India advocates for improved mandates and the fair representation of troop-contributing countries.

Key sessions will explore 'Capacity Building and Resource Mobilisation for Sustainable Peacekeeping' and 'Technology as a Leverage for UN Operations.' The conclave also aligns with India's 5-S vision, aiming for peace and prosperity while supporting the NORMS framework for international cooperation.

As Delhi welcomes global military leadership, the conclave seeks to enhance peacekeeping missions' effectiveness through shared understanding and innovative approaches. India looks forward to reinforcing its commitment to peaceful dialogue and multilateral cooperation during this pivotal event.