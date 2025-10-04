India's Dilemma: Trust But Verify in Relations with China

In a detailed analysis of Indo-Chinese relations, Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, a Chinese Studies expert at Jawaharlal Nehru University, stressed the necessity for India to 'trust but verify' China. This assertion comes amidst ongoing border tensions in eastern Ladakh and concerns over China's counter-terrorism stance, particularly with cross-border terrorism involving Pakistan.

Addressing recent diplomatic activities, Kondapalli noted the high-level visitations from Indian officials that seemingly led to further provocations by Beijing. He cited instances such as the announcement of a massive dam project on the Brahmaputra and strategic military developments in Aksai Chin post-Indian engagements, reflecting Beijing's counterbalances against India's normalization efforts.

Moreover, Kondapalli pointed to China's involvement during the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting that a terrorist used a Huawei phone with Chinese satellite links to coordinate with Pakistan. Such actions, coupled with China's aid to Pakistan's military and diplomatic reluctance to tackle terrorism, illustrate the precarious trust dynamics between the two nations, urging India for caution and verification in diplomatic dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)