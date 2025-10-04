China's Challenge to US Dominance: A Complex Global Shift

In an insightful interview with ANI, Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, a Chinese Studies expert at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has cast doubt on China's ability to dethrone the United States as a global superpower. Kondapalli argues that China's hierarchical 'Middle Kingdom' world order contrasts sharply with the liberal values championed by the US, complicating its acceptance by nations like India. "It's difficult for China to fill that seat," he noted, emphasizing the unresolved territorial disputes and regional nuclear tensions that strain India-China relations.

Discussing the recent US tariff impositions on India, Kondapalli suggested they are driven by egos rather than key policy issues, describing it as a temporary phase in the US-China power struggle. He remained optimistic about India's return to a strategic partnership with the US in the near future, brushing off current tensions as fleeting distractions. "These issues stem from China's challenge to US dominance," he explained.

The professor also criticized China's calls for more transparency following the Pahalgam attacks, pointing out its own history of resisting international scrutiny in Xinjiang and during the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed troubling details about Chinese involvement in the Pahalgam incident, including the provision of satellite images to Pakistani operatives, raising concerns over China's role in regional security dynamics. "China's impartiality is questionable at best," Kondapalli remarked.

