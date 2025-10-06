Chuseok Traffic Jam: South Korea's Roads Swell Amid Holiday Celebrations

Millions of South Koreans found themselves stuck in traffic on Monday as the country celebrated Chuseok, often likened to Thanksgiving. Major expressways were heavily congested, with people either returning from family visits or continuing festive celebrations, according to Yonhap news agency.

Chuseok, Korea's renowned harvest festival, commemorates the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, which fell on October 6 this year. The holiday offered a rare opportunity for families to gather, honor ancestors, and enjoy traditional meals. This year's break was longer than usual, spanning seven days, from October 3 to October 9, due to its overlap with National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day.

The elongated holiday period led to an increase in travel, as the Korea Expressway Corporation confirmed heavy traffic in both directions. The corporation also reported extended travel times to major cities, predicting nearly 6.67 million vehicles on the move nationwide on Monday. Traffic congestion from Seoul was expected to ease late into the night.

