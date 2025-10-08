Rajnath Singh's Australia Visit: Strengthening Indo-Pacific Defence Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Sydney on Wednesday, signaling the beginning of an official visit to Australia focused on intensifying defence ties between the two countries. Upon arrival, he was greeted by India's High Commissioner to Australia, Gopal Baglay, alongside senior officials at Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport.

Multiple agreements are anticipated during this visit, including a Memorandum of Understanding on submarine search and rescue cooperation, expected to be inked by India's Vice Chief of Naval Staff and Australia's Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond. Additionally, the Terms of Reference for Joint Staff Talks will be signed, along with a classified arrangement on defence intelligence sharing.

Rajnath Singh's itinerary includes high-level discussions with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. These discussions will cover regional security issues, particularly concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.

Part of Singh's agenda features a ceremonial welcome at the Australian Parliament, a wreath-laying ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, and participation in a Defence Industry Round Table. He will also tour the HMAS Kuttabul naval base, engage with Indian Armed Forces veterans, and connect with the Indian community.

The visit is anticipated to pave the way for new initiatives in defence cooperation, particularly in maritime security and intelligence sharing. The strengthening of this partnership under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership underscores the collaborative effort to sustain stability in the Indo-Pacific.

