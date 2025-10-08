Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Australia Visit: Strengthening Indo-Pacific Defence Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has embarked on a pivotal visit to Australia aimed at enhancing defence cooperation and strategic partnerships. Key agreements and high-level meetings are planned, bolstering ties between India and Australia in their shared goal to maintain security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:59 IST
Rajnath Singh's Australia Visit: Strengthening Indo-Pacific Defence Ties
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Indian High Commissioner to Australia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Sydney on Wednesday, signaling the beginning of an official visit to Australia focused on intensifying defence ties between the two countries. Upon arrival, he was greeted by India's High Commissioner to Australia, Gopal Baglay, alongside senior officials at Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport.

Multiple agreements are anticipated during this visit, including a Memorandum of Understanding on submarine search and rescue cooperation, expected to be inked by India's Vice Chief of Naval Staff and Australia's Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond. Additionally, the Terms of Reference for Joint Staff Talks will be signed, along with a classified arrangement on defence intelligence sharing.

Rajnath Singh's itinerary includes high-level discussions with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. These discussions will cover regional security issues, particularly concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.

Part of Singh's agenda features a ceremonial welcome at the Australian Parliament, a wreath-laying ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, and participation in a Defence Industry Round Table. He will also tour the HMAS Kuttabul naval base, engage with Indian Armed Forces veterans, and connect with the Indian community.

The visit is anticipated to pave the way for new initiatives in defence cooperation, particularly in maritime security and intelligence sharing. The strengthening of this partnership under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership underscores the collaborative effort to sustain stability in the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Gap: Imarticus Launches Innovative School for Future Finance Leaders

Bridging the Gap: Imarticus Launches Innovative School for Future Finance Le...

 India
2
Global Ministers Unite: Eighth International Solar Alliance Assembly in New Delhi

Global Ministers Unite: Eighth International Solar Alliance Assembly in New ...

 India
3
Starlink Sets Sights on India's Broadband Market Amid Satcom Boom

Starlink Sets Sights on India's Broadband Market Amid Satcom Boom

 India
4
Germany's Economic Outlook: Growth Amidst Global Tensions

Germany's Economic Outlook: Growth Amidst Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025