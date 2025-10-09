UK-India Defence Partnership Soars with £350 Million Missile Deal

The United Kingdom inked a significant £350 million defence agreement with India on Thursday, a move expected to create and sustain hundreds of jobs in Northern Ireland. The deal will provide the Indian Army with UK-manufactured air defence missiles and launchers, reinforcing India's role as a key strategic partner, according to a UK government statement.

The contract will see the delivery of Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) from Belfast, as the UK continues to implement its Plan for Change. The UK government emphasizes that the project will secure over 700 existing jobs in Northern Ireland as the same air defence systems are currently built in Belfast for Ukraine. Furthermore, the deal sets the stage for a potential extensive partnership on complex weapons between the UK and India, currently under negotiation.

In addition to missile and defense collaboration, a new breakthrough in the UK-India partnership on naval technologies has been achieved, with both countries signing an Implementing Arrangement on electric-powered engines for ships. This accords coincides with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai and the UK Carrier Strike Group's participation in exercises with the Indian Military, underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations.

John Healey MP, the Defence Secretary, hailed the defence deals as indicators of the strengthening UK-India strategic partnership, which is set to benefit UK businesses and job markets. "We are creating the groundwork for more profound collaboration between our defence industries, particularly in the realm of naval vessel electric engines and air defence," Healey remarked.

As part of Exercise Konkan, the UK Carrier Strike Group, spearheaded by HMS Prince of Wales, commenced training alongside the Indian Navy's INS Vikrant on October 5 in the Western Indian Ocean. This exercise is part of an extended, eight-month Indo-Pacific mission known as Operation Highmast, featuring advanced maritime drills between both nations' naval forces.

Following these operations, CSG units intend to visit Mumbai and Goa, facilitating military cooperation, industry engagements, cultural exchanges, and outreach activities within local communities, further cementing the UK-India defence relationship. (ANI)

