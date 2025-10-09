UK-India Forge £350 Million Defence Pact Amid Strengthening Partnership

In a strategic move to bolster its economic and military collaboration with India, the United Kingdom has inked a £350 million defence contract, providing India with UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) and launchers. This significant agreement is expected to create over 700 jobs in Northern Ireland, reinforcing the UK government's Plan for Change.

The missiles produced for the Indian Army will mirror those currently manufactured for Ukraine, marking a pivotal shift in UK-India military relations. This development also sets the stage for an expansive complex weapons partnership between the two nations, which is presently under negotiation.

In a parallel development during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai, the UK and India have reached a noteworthy milestone in naval collaboration. The signing of an Implementing Arrangement advances cooperation on electric-powered ship engines, initially valued at £250 million. The announcement coincides with the UK Carrier Strike Group's participation in intricate military exercises in the Indian Ocean, highlighting the growing strategic alliance.

Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized that these deals will stimulate UK business growth and employment, particularly in defence sectors focusing on electric engines and air defence. Exercise Konkan, involving the UK and Indian navies, spearheaded by their respective aircraft carriers, underscores the strengthening Indo-Pacific partnership.

Post-exercise, the UK Carrier Strike Group will make port calls in Mumbai and Goa, engaging in military and cultural interactions and promoting UK-India industrial synergies, further solidifying the transcontinental ties between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)