China and India to Revive Direct Flights, Signaling Normalization of Ties

China and India are on the verge of resuming direct flights, with services expected to be operational by the end of October, according to a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This development comes after India's Ministry of External Affairs indicated that these flights fit into the wider trend of normalizing relations between the two countries.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted during a weekly press briefing that commercial operations related to these flights had been initiated. The resumption aligns with the mutual desire to gradually normalize bilateral ties. Both nations' civil aviation authorities have been negotiating the revival of direct air services and finalizing a new Air Services Agreement.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that an agreement has been reached for flights to connect designated points in both countries later this month. Since early this year, the civil aviation discussions have aimed at gradual normalization in the relationship, focusing on technical aspects of the Air Services Agreement.

These resumed flights will be subject to commercial decisions from designated carriers and meeting all operational criteria. The agreement is expected to enhance people-to-people interactions, further facilitating a return to normal bilateral exchanges.

Flights between India and China had been halted since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Doklam standoff. The recent development follows commitments made during meetings between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian officials in August, who agreed to expedite flights and update air services terms. They also discussed visa facilitation for various sectors.

Further diplomatic dialogues, involving Wang Yi and Indian leaders, have set the stage for improved relations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of stable and constructive ties during discussions at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. These efforts aim to enhance regional and global peace through strengthened people-to-people exchanges.