Israel Approves Ceasefire Under Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

In a landmark decision, the Israeli government has voted to accept a ceasefire and hostage release agreement, orchestrated under US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for peace in Gaza, as reported by CNN. The decision comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's convening of Israel's security cabinet for a crucial discussion followed by a ministerial meeting.

Announcing the government's decision early Friday, the Prime Minister's office stated, "The outline for the release of all the hostages, both living and deceased, has been approved," with CNN noting that the ceasefire is set to take effect immediately. The deal marks the initial 'phase one' involving an exchange of hostages and a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, were present at the governmental meeting where the ceasefire received approval. Meanwhile, Hamas' chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya confirmed U.S. guarantees, declaring the Gaza war over. However, violence ensued with reports from CNN citing 30 Palestinians killed since the ceasefire announcement, as Gaza residents encountered smoke and explosions.

