Israel Approves Ceasefire Under Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

The Israeli government has accepted a US-brokered ceasefire and hostage release agreement as part of President Trump's 20-point Gaza Peace Plan. This decision follows a security cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Netanyahu. The agreement's 'phase one' involves a ceasefire and exchange of hostages amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:00 IST
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a landmark decision, the Israeli government has voted to accept a ceasefire and hostage release agreement, orchestrated under US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for peace in Gaza, as reported by CNN. The decision comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's convening of Israel's security cabinet for a crucial discussion followed by a ministerial meeting.

Announcing the government's decision early Friday, the Prime Minister's office stated, "The outline for the release of all the hostages, both living and deceased, has been approved," with CNN noting that the ceasefire is set to take effect immediately. The deal marks the initial 'phase one' involving an exchange of hostages and a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, were present at the governmental meeting where the ceasefire received approval. Meanwhile, Hamas' chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya confirmed U.S. guarantees, declaring the Gaza war over. However, violence ensued with reports from CNN citing 30 Palestinians killed since the ceasefire announcement, as Gaza residents encountered smoke and explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

