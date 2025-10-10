Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Sydney Visit: Strengthening India-Australia Bonds

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Australia, emphasizing deepening strategic ties. He was warmly welcomed at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney, and hailed India's global progress during meetings with Australian leaders. Key defence agreements were signed, enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:46 IST
Rajnath Singh's Sydney Visit: Strengthening India-Australia Bonds
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a bid to enhance strategic alliances, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on an official visit to Australia, fostering bilateral relations with his counterparts. His tour included a visit to the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney where he received a heartfelt reception.

Singh conducted fruitful discussions with Australian leaders, underscoring India's evolving role on the global stage. He lauded the respect shown by the diaspora, who performed both national anthems, symbolizing the mutual respect between the nations.

Sydney meetings concluded with the signing of significant defence agreements increasing cooperation and interoperability. Singh's discussions with Australia's leadership aimed to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership, marking a promising chapter in India-Australia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Upholds Sovereignty, Denies Foreign Military Presence

Afghanistan Upholds Sovereignty, Denies Foreign Military Presence

 India
2
Yen's Steep Decline Amidst Japan's Political Shake-Up

Yen's Steep Decline Amidst Japan's Political Shake-Up

 Global
3
Delhi HC Shields Journalist from Deepfake Assaults

Delhi HC Shields Journalist from Deepfake Assaults

 India
4
Puravankara Limited Reports Robust Growth in Real Estate Pre-Sales for Q2 FY26

Puravankara Limited Reports Robust Growth in Real Estate Pre-Sales for Q2 FY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025