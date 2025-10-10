Rajnath Singh's Sydney Visit: Strengthening India-Australia Bonds
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Australia, emphasizing deepening strategic ties. He was warmly welcomed at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney, and hailed India's global progress during meetings with Australian leaders. Key defence agreements were signed, enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the two nations.
In a bid to enhance strategic alliances, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on an official visit to Australia, fostering bilateral relations with his counterparts. His tour included a visit to the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney where he received a heartfelt reception.
Singh conducted fruitful discussions with Australian leaders, underscoring India's evolving role on the global stage. He lauded the respect shown by the diaspora, who performed both national anthems, symbolizing the mutual respect between the nations.
Sydney meetings concluded with the signing of significant defence agreements increasing cooperation and interoperability. Singh's discussions with Australia's leadership aimed to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership, marking a promising chapter in India-Australia relations.
