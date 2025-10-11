Left Menu

Trump Mediates Historic Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

President Donald Trump announced a groundbreaking ceasefire and hostage release between Israel and Hamas. This agreement marks a significant step in the Gaza Peace Plan, with Trump planning upcoming visits to Israel and Egypt to address the Knesset and further strengthen Middle East peace efforts.

Updated: 11-10-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:32 IST
In a landmark development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, described as a 'great deal' benefiting all parties involved. Trump's diplomatic efforts have facilitated the release of hostages and the retrieval of approximately 28 bodies, providing a critical step towards peace in the war-torn region.

President Trump has outlined plans for his forthcoming visits to Israel and Egypt, where he will address the Knesset. The President emphasized that this agreement, part of a broader Gaza Peace Plan, represents a significant stride towards lasting peace in the Middle East, highlighting the role wealthier nations could play in reconstructing Gaza.

The Israeli government voted to approve the U.S.-brokered deal, with officials indicating an immediate ceasefire as part of the plan's 'phase one'. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, acknowledging the 'momentous breakthrough', expressed that they are on the brink of achieving their main objective: the release of all hostages.

