India's Unity and Sikh Heritage Impress German Delegation

During a visit by the Indo-German Young Leaders to Delhi, German nonprofit leader Malte Hohlfeld praised India's unity and hospitality. The delegates explored Sikh culture at Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib and celebrated Indo-German relations marking 25 years of strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:55 IST
Malte Hohlfeld, Executive Chairman of the German nonprofit organisation Global Bridges (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Indo-German Young Leaders' inaugural visit to Delhi, Malte Hohlfeld, Executive Chairman of Global Bridges, lauded India's unity and hospitality. Addressing ANI, he commended the Indo-German Young Leaders Forum's efforts in fostering connections.

Hohlfeld, on his first trip to India with a German business delegation in 2023, was struck by India's dynamic progress. He underscored the importance of transferring this experience to the younger generation through a bilateral youth initiative to address common challenges.

As part of a cultural exchange, delegates visited the International Centre for Sikh Studies at Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib, engaging in Sikh history through a holographic show. AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney highlighted Sikhism's rich legacy. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed greetings on Germany's National Unity Day, celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

