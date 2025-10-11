India's Unity and Sikh Heritage Impress German Delegation
During a visit by the Indo-German Young Leaders to Delhi, German nonprofit leader Malte Hohlfeld praised India's unity and hospitality. The delegates explored Sikh culture at Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib and celebrated Indo-German relations marking 25 years of strategic partnership.
During the Indo-German Young Leaders' inaugural visit to Delhi, Malte Hohlfeld, Executive Chairman of Global Bridges, lauded India's unity and hospitality. Addressing ANI, he commended the Indo-German Young Leaders Forum's efforts in fostering connections.
Hohlfeld, on his first trip to India with a German business delegation in 2023, was struck by India's dynamic progress. He underscored the importance of transferring this experience to the younger generation through a bilateral youth initiative to address common challenges.
As part of a cultural exchange, delegates visited the International Centre for Sikh Studies at Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib, engaging in Sikh history through a holographic show. AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney highlighted Sikhism's rich legacy. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed greetings on Germany's National Unity Day, celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership.
