India and Mongolia Celebrate Diplomatic Milestone with Commemorative Stamp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa release a commemorative stamp to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties and a decade of strategic partnership. The event underscores the cultural bonds between the nations, accompanied by new initiatives to enhance people-to-people connections and economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:54 IST
India and Mongolia Celebrate Diplomatic Milestone with Commemorative Stamp
India, Mongolia's joint stamp marks 70 years of diplomatic ties (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of cultural diplomacy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa jointly unveiled a commemorative postal stamp in New Delhi, marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia. This stamp celebrates the vibrant folk dance traditions of the two countries and symbolizes their strengthened strategic partnership, now 10 years strong.

The postal stamp showcases Ramlila, an Indian folk theatre form depicting Lord Rama's life, alongside Biyelgee, a unique Mongolian folk dance that captures nomadic life. These artworks highlight the shared cultural and spiritual values that unite the nations. The release occurred during President Ukhnaa's state visit to India, which also saw an exchange of numerous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across various sectors.

Addressing the press, PM Modi announced free e-visas for Mongolian citizens and the signing of an MoU to enhance cultural ties, signaling India's commitment to deepen people-to-people connections. Additionally, an annual visit sponsored by India will bring young Mongolian cultural ambassadors to the country. Meanwhile, President Ukhnaa announced that the Mongolian Air Carrier plans to start flights to New Delhi and Amritsar, boosting tourism and business. The Mongolian President also invited PM Modi for a future state visit to Mongolia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

