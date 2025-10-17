BRICS is favourable to multilateralism: Brazilian VP amid Trump's criticism

Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, during a press conference in New Delhi, emphasised that BRICS is not against any country and reaffirmed the grouping's commitment to multilateralism and free trade, amid recent criticism from US President Donald Trump. Trump had on Wednesday labelled BRICS as "an attack on the dollar" during a bilateral lunch with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House. "I'm powerful on the dollar, and anybody that wants to deal in dollars, they have an advantage over people that aren't," Trump said.

He further warned that the US would impose tariffs on nations seeking to join the ten-member bloc, asserting, "BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that are anti-United States, and India is a member of that... We're not going to let anybody attack the dollar." Responding to such criticism, Alckmin highlighted BRICS' focus on promoting trade and cooperation. "BRICS is favourable to multilateralism, to free trade," he said.

Pointing to the expansion of trade agreements by regional blocs, he noted, "MERCOSUR, 12 years ago, had no new agreements. In 2023, the MERCOSUR-Singapore agreement was made. Last month, MERCOSUR-EFTA, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Mercosur-EU also has an agreement to advance Mercosur-Arab Emirates and Mercosur-Canada." Alckmin added that MERCOSUR now includes five countries beyond Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, with Bolivia having recently joined. "Our MERCOSUR-India agreement covers a small number of tariff lines and products. This work that will begin, we believe that in 10 months we can conclude it, to expand trade and commercial preferences," he said.

The remarks were made during Alckmin's three-day visit to India, part of efforts to strengthen India-Brazil relations ahead of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's planned visit in February 2026. Addressing economic ties, he said bilateral trade, which stood at USD 12 billion last year, is on track to reach USD 15 billion by the end of 2025, with a goal of USD 20 billion in the near term.

During the visit, Alckmin signed two key agreements, an investment facilitation pact and a double taxation avoidance agreement, aimed at boosting bilateral business confidence. He also announced the introduction of a **business eVisa** to ease travel for Indian enterprises. Energy and industrial cooperation were major highlights. Brazil's Petrobras signed a deal to supply 6 million barrels of oil to India in exchange for diesel imports. At the same time, Embraer inaugurated an office in New Delhi and signed a cooperation agreement in defence and aeronautics with Mahindra. Alckmin noted that the Embraer KC390 aircraft, widely used in Brazil, is being considered for local production in India.

Alckmin reiterated that Brazil and India are partners in multilateralism and free trade through BRICS, which stands for inclusive growth, not opposition. "We don't seek to compete with India, a global agricultural leader, but to complement each other's strengths," he said, highlighting Brazil's 16% agricultural growth. The visit also focused on connectivity, with Alckmin expressing hope for a direct flight between India and Brasilia to strengthen trade and business relations further. "This is just the beginning of a new chapter in India-Brazil collaboration," he concluded. (ANI)

