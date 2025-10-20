Left Menu

Tensions Rise: India Dismisses Canada Allegations Amidst Diplomatic Strain

India's High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, refutes claims of Indian diplomats' involvement in crimes, calling for improved security dialogue. Amid diplomatic tensions, pro-Khalistan movements and cooperation in trade and AI between India and Canada dominate talks. Canadian officials maintain seriousness against terrorism despite allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:57 IST
Tensions Rise: India Dismisses Canada Allegations Amidst Diplomatic Strain
India's High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

India's newly appointed High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, has strongly rejected allegations linking Indian diplomats to criminal activities, including homicides and extortion, as reported by CTV News. In a recent interview, Patnaik expressed concerns over safety, stating, 'I find it strange that a high commissioner here has to be under protection.' He emphasized that such conditions should be unnecessary in a country like Canada.

Patnaik highlighted ongoing discussions between India and Canada regarding security issues, with a particular focus on the Sikh separatist movement. He referred to the situation as one where some groups are 'terrorizing' and holding bilateral relations 'hostage'. 'How do we handle these groups? How do we address law-and-order challenges?' he queried during the conversation.

The pro-Khalistan movement, advocating for an independent Sikh state in India, has been a contentious point, with India consistently criticizing Canada's stance on Sikh separatism within its borders. In response to these allegations, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has maintained that Canada takes violence and threats very seriously, asserting that the country has always acted decisively against terrorism.

In related diplomatic developments, India's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both nations have agreed to enhance cooperation in various areas, notably trade and artificial intelligence, underscoring a desire for stronger bilateral ties, despite current tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

