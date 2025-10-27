Left Menu

Stalemate Persists in Istanbul as Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks Hit Impasse

Talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul have stalled as Afghan Taliban delegates hesitate to adopt concrete measures against terrorist groups. Despite extensive negotiations, no consensus was reached, with Pakistan demanding verifiable action against militancy from Afghan soil. Mediators from Turkey and Qatar are striving to sustain dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:04 IST
Signing of the bilateral agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan (File Photo: X/@MofaQatar_EN). Image Credit: ANI
The deadlock persisted Sunday at the Istanbul talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Afghan Taliban representatives reluctant to pledge verifiable actions against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other extremists reportedly operating from Afghanistan. Dawn reported that this was the second day of negotiations without a resolution on addressing militant safe havens.

After intensive nine-hour discussions, Pakistani security officials declared that their delegation had delivered its final position, emphasizing the Afghan Taliban regime must undertake concrete and verifiable steps to combat cross-border terrorism originating from within Afghanistan. "Pakistan has expressed unequivocally that continued support of terrorists by the Afghan Taliban is intolerable," a senior Pakistani official told Dawn.

During talks attended by high-ranking Turkish and Qatari mediators, there were hopes of progress. However, optimism dissipated as prolonged dialogue failed to produce written assurances from the Taliban. Pakistan presented evidence of TTP and other groups' presence on Afghan soil, demanding decisive action from the Taliban, which countered by offering to facilitate direct talks with the TTP—a proposal declined by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

