In a resolute move against China's diplomatic pressure, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its status as a sovereign nation, distinct from Chinese claims. This came in response to China's objections over a symbolic meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and Taiwan's APEC envoy Lin Hsin-I, according to Taiwan News.

The Ministry firmly dismissed Beijing's assertions over Taiwan, highlighting that the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled the island. MOFA criticized China's exploitation of the 'one China' principle to obstruct normal diplomatic exchanges between Taiwan and Japan, asserting such actions violate APEC's founding principle of equal member states.

During the recent meeting, Japan's Prime Minister underscored the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait and expressed support for stronger cooperation and Taiwan's involvement in international circles. This reflects Japan's resistance to Beijing's coercion tactics and reinforces Taiwan's legitimate global role, despite China's aggressive diplomatic campaign.